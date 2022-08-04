Expand / Collapse search
Harold Ford Jr. on the United States' reliance on China's supply chain: We are 'too dependent'

The co-host said the U.S. needs to wean itself off of supply chains in Asia and China

Fox News Staff
U.S.-China relations should include these four things: Harold Ford Jr. Video

U.S.-China relations should include these four things: Harold Ford Jr.

Former Democratic strategist Harold Ford Jr. said the United States and China need a new relationship based on trade, investment, national security and human rights on 'The Five.'

Former Democratic strategist Harold Ford Jr. said the U.S. needs to re-evaluate its relationship with China and determine what matters more: national security or trade?

HAROLD FORD JR: I wish the Speaker had not gone because I don’t know what set of objectives strategic and serious objectives she advanced by going. Maybe some of that comes out, I would love to be corrected on this. I think the country, we have to reset our whole thinking around, Dagen and I were talking a little bit about this yesterday, but the new relationship and how we think about China has to involve four pillars: trade, investment, national security and human rights. They are in here. We have to think seriously about our own defense budget going forward in the next five, 10, 20 years. 

HOUSE ARMED SERVICES REPUBLICANS URGE BIDEN TO INCREASE 2023 DEFENSE BUDGET AMID ‘UNPRECEDENTED THREATS’ 

Where we invest in cybersecurity and other things that we have to protect ourselves, how we protect ourselves against China. Two, there are a number of trade and investment things that are happening between our countries, and we are going to have to think about shareholder rights versus a national security interest and national security rights. The whole thing needs to be redone, and it is unclear that this trip advanced any of those, and we have to figure out how we wean ourselves off of the supply chains that are in Asia and for that matter China. Europe is too dependent on gas products from Russia. We are too dependent on supply chains from China. 

