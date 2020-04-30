Attorney Harmeet Dhillon knocks California gov for going 'off the deep end' with coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Civil rights attorney and former California Republican Party vice chairwoman Harmeet Dhillon, told "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has "really gone off the deep end" with his restrictions responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Thursday, Newsom cracked down on beachgoers in Southern California, initiating a "hard close" of beaches in Orange County in response to what he considered social distancing violations last weekend.

"He claims he's all about science, so why does he choose to ignore the many studies showing that sunlight, specifically UV rays can help keep COVID at bay?" Ingraham asked.

"The goalposts keep moving with this governor," Dhillon responded. "At the beginning of this crisis, many of us were complimentary of his willingness to work with our president but in the last couple of weeks, he's really gone in the opposite direction.

"I think with the legislators not in session, nobody is asking him any questions," Dhillon added, "and he has really gone off the deep end, as you just mentioned in Orange County today."

Dhillon went on to say that she had filed "half-a-dozen lawsuits to challenge his [Newsom's] COVID-related actions over the last two-and-a-half weeks and we are going to keep filing lawsuits until we get all of these issues covered in the courts."

Dhillon described Newsom's lockdown orders as "overly broad, vague and unconstitutional," and has previously challenged them on behalf of small business owners.

"I feel like I'm back in grade school and the State of California or Orange County or whatever target of the day is being sent to the principal's office," she said. "There's no due process, there's nobody to appeal to and there is no connection between your behavior and the punishment that you're experiencing,

"This simply does not meet constitutional standards."