Harmeet Dhillon calls for FBI reform, agency 'shredding' American public's confidence

Chair of the Republican National Lawyers Association Harmeet Dhillon reacted to Tuesday's FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home and called for Republicans to reform the FBI when they regain power.

HARMEET DHILLON: I'm laughing, but it's actually a very serious matter, Jesse, that these people have somehow hijacked the entire federal bureaucracy and police forces to violate all of these norms. I mean, as it's been said many times, this has never happened before to a former president in living memory. Barack Obama had 30 million pages of documents trucked directly from the White House to Chicago, promising these archivists who are jumping up and down probably that he would digitize them and put them online for all to see. And several years later, not a single page has been handled. Are there SWAT teams descending on Chicago to get those documents? No. And so the double standard and triple standard here is very apparent. But, you know, it isn't just about President Trump. What is happening here is the American public's confidence in the DOJ and the FBI is being shredded by these people. And that's not a good thing for our country.

From what I've seen over the last few years, they've sent SWAT teams of FBI agents to raid journalists homes, Project Veritas. They have engaged in elaborate meddling in multiple elections now over the last couple of elections. And so I have to say, the top layer, at least of the FBI is thoroughly corrupt. It actually doesn't seem to matter which party is in power. It's the same people in charge. And so that's got to change. And I'm so sick and tired of Republicans saying fundraising, by the way, off of this terrible stunt on Monday and then saying when we get back into power, we're going to hold hearings and change it. There better be a lot more than hearings happening out of Republicans. And I say that as a Republican. We really need some reform of the FBI.

