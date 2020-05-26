Harlemites sound off to Lawrence Jones on Biden 'you ain't black' comments: 'Trying to marginalize us'

Fox News correspondent Lawrence Jones visited Harlem recently to ask local residents for their thoughts on Joe Biden's recent statement in a radio interview that African-Americans who have trouble deciding whether to vote for him or President Trump in November "ain't black."

While one woman told Jones during the "Hannity" man-on-the-street segment that Biden may have made a mistake and that she was not offended, many interviewees had strong reactions to the former vice president's remark.

"He's trying to marginalize us by saying that we are not validated unless we vote for him," one man told Jones. "Because if we vote for Trump, we are like white people. You can't tell me what I like and don't like."

BIDEN ON CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS TO CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: 'HE WAS BEING A WISE GUY, AND I RESPONDED IN KIND'

Another man said Biden's comments on the New York City-based "The Breakfast Club" radio show were "uncalled for."

When Jones asked a third man about the 77-year-old former senator, the man smiled and said he found Biden's interview "very funny."

"He tried to have swag," the man remarked. "He changed his tone like he was black."

When Jones asked yet another man what the 40-year government official has "done for black America," the interviewee answered: "Joe Biden ain't done too much for nobody."

"Everyone thinks because you are black you have to vote Democratic," another man told Jones. "It's as if Democrats can do everything for a black person. It is not about that black or white -- it's about situation and circumstances and what can be done and what can't be done."