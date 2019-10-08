Hannity: Moderate Democrats 'complicit' in 'coup' if they don't condemn Trump impeachment inquiry

Sean Hannity ran down the Trump-Ukraine controversy as he sees it Tuesday, ripping Democrats and warning they may pay for their actions at the polls in 2020.

"Let's recap 'non-whistleblower' whistleblower: Registered Democrat, clear political bias, professional relationship with one of the 2020 Democrats who want to beat Trump," Hannity said on his television show. "His complaint based on hearsay, not firsthand knowledge, and also media reports. It doesn't even matter what his complaint claimed. We know now from the transcript what was said and what wasn't said, don't we?"

SCHIFF SAYS 'WE' DIDN'T TALK TO WHISTLEBLOWER -- THEN BACKTRACKS

The White House outlined in a defiant eight-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats on Tuesday why it will not participate in their “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry, charging that the proceedings have run roughshod over congressional norms and the president's due-process rights.

Hannity defended President Trump for his Ukraine phone call and labeled Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., liars.

"By the way, the call in question shows no quid pro quo. Nothing," Hannity added. "But then you've got the cowardly Adam Schiff, a known congenital liar. Then you've got Nancy Pelosi, another liar who has lost all control over her party in the House."

The host accused Democrats of wanting to "boot a duly elected president from office."

Hannity also warned moderate House Democrats representing pro-Trump districts to speak out against the impeachment inquiry or else they would be viewed as "complicit."

"These so-called moderates -- in other words, the Democrats that live in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016 -- if they don't speak out against this unconstitutional attempted coup and witch hunt they would be complicit in ... what is an illegal attempt to override the will of the American voter," Hannity said.

