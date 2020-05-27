Hannity on viral video of Missouri partiers: 'If you can't social distance, wear the mask'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After a video of mostly young, carefree Memorial Day partygoers in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks went viral last weekend, Sean Hannity urged Americans to use common sense and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The video, which was shot at Backwater Jacks Bar & Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday, showed people clearly violating social distancing measures, without wearing masks.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed businesses and attractions to reopen earlier this month while the state maintained an order that residents must adhere to precautionary public health measures.

"Look, I understand these are young people. Experts keep saying over and over they are at [a] much lower risk. But, if they do get this -- and again, there's no mask-wearing here that I see, not much at all; I see no social distancing -- but if they get the virus and then are in contact with older and more vulnerable Americans that could be a disaster for others," Hannity explained

"That's why, in a short period of time -- it's only temporary -- if you can't social distance, please wear the mask," he asserted. "Do it for your Mom, your Dad, your Grandma, your Grandpa."

"You don't have to listen to me. I'm not a doctor," Hannity conceded. "But, we also need to use some common sense. You need to be cautious, take precautions, because we don't want it to spread to vulnerable people. We've seen what happens when we do."

"And," he added, "just like I've been saying: I'm very confident there's a way forward. To be practical, productive, while protecting the most vulnerable and opening up the country."

St. Louis County has since taken action, issuing a travel advisory and calling on anyone who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks or anywhere else over the weekend while ignoring health recommendations to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for COVID-19.

The death toll in the United States is expected to reach 100,000 people of all ages on Wednesday.