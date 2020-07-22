Hannity to interview Trump on coronavirus response, crime in American cities

Fox News host Sean Hannity will interview President Trump on Thursday night to discuss the news of the day, including the latest developments in combatting the coronavirus outbreak.

During a phone interview, Hannity will talk with the president about the administration's efforts to fight the ongoing pandemic on the heels of the White House resuming the coronavirus task force briefings.

They will also talk about restoring law and order in American cities following the spike in violence across the country as well as the 2020 election and other news of the day.

Watch "Hannity" on Thursday, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

CHRIS WALLACE ON TRUMP INTERVIEW: HE TOOK ALL THE QUESTIONS, BIDEN HASN'T FACED THE SAME SCRUTINY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump made plenty of headlines during his sitdown with "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, which aired last Sunday.

The president defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak, slammed several mayors for not quelling the violence in their cities and went after his 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.