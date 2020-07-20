Chris Wallace on Trump interview: He took all the questions, Biden hasn't faced the same scrutiny

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace grilled President Trump for an hour-long interview that aired on Sunday, and thinks former Vice President Joe Biden needs to “come out from the basement” and face similar scrutiny.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He's out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions. You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure,” Wallace told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday.

“You’ve got to feel at some point he’s going to come out from the basement ... he’s gonna have to be more exposed and take questions just as tough as the ones I asked this president,” Wallace said. “He’s gonna have to do it with a bunch of people and, of course, he’s going to have those three debates with the president and you know that the president can handle himself in these debates... I think there is an open question there, can Joe Biden do the same?”

Wallace noted that he and everyone from his crew had to be tested for coronavirus prior to the exclusive interview.

“Everybody in the crew, the makeup artist, my producer, everybody came and they all had to have their noses swabbed. We all passed the test,” Wallace said.

Baier said he’s asked Biden to come on “Special Report” multiple times to no avail.

Baier, who was serving as a guest anchor on “America’s Newsroom,” pointed out that Trump took several shots at Biden’s mental state.

“Just from a political analysis standpoint, is there a danger here, going down this road?" Baier asked. “In other words, all Biden has to do is show up and the bar is very low for him to have a success.”

Wallace responded, “That’s what a lot of Republican strategists are worrying about. If you set that bar, and the expectation so low for Biden... three presidential debates, if he shows up and doesn’t drool his supporters can say, ‘Well he had a good debate.’”

Wallace said his biggest takeaway from the interview is that Trump "doesn’t seem to have a handle on the best way to handle” the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both in terms of policy and in terms of politics,” Wallace said. “He’s sitting there saying, ‘Well the only reason we have more cases is because we have more testing.’”

Wallace said data indicates that testing has increased but the spread of cases has increased much more.

“He seems to be at loggerheads with some of his own top public health officials,” Wallace said. “I’m not sure that’s a winning strategy in terms of dealing with the coronavirus.”

Wallace noted that polls indicate Americans trust Biden more than Trump when it comes to the virus.