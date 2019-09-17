Hannity to Nadler on impeachment hearing: Dems 'on your committee... look as dumb and stupid as you do'

Sean Hannity spoke directly to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Tuesday and ripped him for his impeachment investigation against President Trump, calling his hearing Tuesday "political grandstanding."

"So Jerry, what was the point of today's testimony?" Hannity asked on his television show. "Clearly today was not a fact-finding mission. It was a political grandstanding opportunity by a group of inept angry Democrats."

COMBATIVE LEWANDOWSKI FRUSTRATES DEMOCRATS, AS IMPEACHMENT-PROBE HEARING DESCENDS INTO DISARRAY

The hearing was the first in the Trump impeachment investigation. Democrats clashed with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, trading insults and accusations. Hannity accused Democrats of not caring about the American people.

"They're not fighting for jobs and not fighting for a safer world. And they're not fighting for more security in this country," Hannity said.

The host didn't hold back attacking Nadler Democratic members of his committee.

"Chairman Nadler, chairman of the clown show on Capitol Hill... If you're listening tonight and I'm sure you'll hear about it. You should know that the Democratic members on your committee, they pretty much look as dumb and stupid as you do every day," Hannity said.

Hannity said impeachment was not possible and advised Democrats sarcastically to continue pushing for it, saying Trump would be grateful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Your impeachment fantasy... It's over. It's never going to happen. And what you're doing is you're showing the American people who you really are," Hannity said sternly. "My advice, keep going. Don't give up."

Hannity added, "It's Donald Trump impeachment 24/7 because I'm sure the president's campaign they will thank you after 2020's November election."

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.