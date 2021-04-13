Hannity slams Democrats' dismissal for due process: 'They're out for vengeance'

In Tuesday's monologue on "Hannity," Fox News host Sean Hannity called for due process and a full investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright and detailed the increased difficulty for law enforcement to carry out their responsibilities.

HANNITY: Joe Biden was right for once. Even today, he called for "a full blown investigation" to determine if this was an accident or if it was intentional. Unfortunately, Joe's radical, socialist party they don’t agree. They're out for vengeance. They always politicize events that suit their narrative and rush to judgement and deny due process. But only for Republicans, never for Democrats. Simply stated there are some who want to score cheap political points by vilifying all police. Because they want to defund the police.

...

We cannot overstate how extraordinarily dangerous and difficult it is to be a police officer in America. It’s harder now than ever. Especially now that police everywhere have been vilified for political gain. Make no mistake, this constant war of words it has real world consequences. In many cities, sweeping budget cuts, this "defund the police" movement, they are in full effect. New rules prohibiting police from actually enforcing the law. All over the country, officers are facing harassment and random attacks.

