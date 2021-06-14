Hannity slams Biden's trip abroad as an 'unmitigated failure'

Sean Hannity recapped, what he called, President Biden's "disastrous" trip abroad, Monday on "Hannity." The host expressed his concern foreign leaders were "taking advantage" of Biden, amid tension with foreign adversaries, specifically Russia.

"Russia is responsible for two major cyberattacks against our country in recent weeks, Joe. It is supplying America's enemies like Iran with weapons technology and funding. So they can fight a proxy war worldwide on terror against the number one state sponsor of terror. Their aggressive actions in the Middle East, around the world, are endangering American soldiers."

Hannity went on to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a "hostile actor", "killer" and "thug," noting that he doesn't believe that Biden is strong enough mentally to hold the leader accountable.

"Putin will see firsthand how weak Joe is. What we have all be witnessing that the media mob protects Joe from. We know he is a mere shell of the man he was even 5 years ago," Hannity said. "And make no mistake, Putin loves a weak America and a weak American president."

G-7 GLOBALISTS LIKE BIDEN BECAUSE ‘HE’S GOOD FOR THEM,' NOT BECAUSE HE'S GOOD FOR US: HEMMINGWAY, FARAGE

The Biden administration announced there will not be a joint press conference with the Russian leader following the Summit. Hannity remarked that the administration wouldn't want to put Biden in a position where he had to go up against the leader.

"Of course, there won't be a joint presser with Putin following the summit… Whatever Biden says about Putin after the meeting, they wrote that before they ever went on this trip. I guarantee you it's already been written. Joe is afraid. His staff is afraid," Hannity said. "They are worried that what Joe says in private he would never say in public… They're worried that Putin will upstage him because he will and make him look bad because he will. They are worried that Biden will be humiliated, yet again, on the global stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity blasted the past few days abroad as "embarrassing" for Biden.

"This will end in a worldwide economic disaster. As a matter of fact, the entire trip is just the tip of the iceberg, an unmitigated failure, and it's only going to get worse," he said.