Hannity reacts to Dems' letter pressuring Biden to give up nuclear authority: 'Must be totally humiliating'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted Wednesday night to the reports suggesting House Democrats were urging President Biden to relinquish his nuclear authority.

In his "Hannity" monologue, Hannity called the effort "totally humiliating" for Biden, whose cognitive ability was regularly called into question during the 2020 presidential campaign.

A letter signed by three dozen House Democrats reportedly asks the 78-year-old Biden to renounce his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

"Now, first of all, it's unconstitutional. That's first of all. There is one commander-in-chief. It is not the U.S. Congress. There is zero constitutional ambiguity here. But second of all, what do these Democrats know about Joe Biden that maybe the rest of us don't?" the host continued.

The Democratic lawmakers write: "While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so. The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes," the letter reads.

Democrats offered some alternatives to sole nuclear authority, such as requiring the vice president and House speaker to agree with a launch order from the president before it is executed, according to Politico.

"They didn't propose this even when Donald Trump was president -- and they all hated Donald Trump," Hannity said.

The effort indicates growing concern among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over Biden's cognitive ability, Hannity said.

"He is frail. He is weak. And he is struggling cognitively," Hannity said. "If he ever had a fastball, I would argue it's long gone.

"Let me also be clear," Hannity continued."I'm not making any medical diagnosis about Joe Biden and this is not about his age. For example, Bernie Sanders is a year older than Joe Biden here and he has way more energy, way more stamina, way more mental alertness, fighting every day for his insane socialist utopia. Donald Trump, similar age, boundless energy and alertness."

By contrast, Hannity argued, "Joe Biden always seems like he needs a nap."