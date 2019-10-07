Hannity predicts a Trump win in 2020, says supporters can thank Democrats for their 'stupidity'

Sean Hannity predicted President Trump's reelection Monday night, saying the president's supporters will be able to thank Democrats for their "stupidity" that will help lead to his reelection.

He said Democrats may impeach Trump, who is ensnared in a "quid pro quo" controversy with Ukraine, but Hannity said he is confident that "it's going to end up with the re-election of Donald Trump."

Hannity also predicted that Republicans could take back the House and gain on their majority in the Senate. He pointed to what he sees as the media's relentless coverage on the Trump-Unkraine controversy.

The host also noted that if Democrats do win, their proposals could impact America and "destroy" the economy.

"But make no mistake about it these are dangerous times for our Constitutional Republic," Hannity said. "By the way, God help us if they ever did win with their $94 trillion Green New Deal. There are $36 trillion Medicare-for-all with no private insurance. You see that would destroy the greatest economy ever designed by man."

Hannity called that risk a "clear and present danger."

"And, by the way, they'll cast away all God-given common sense assuming they might have had some in the beginning to subvert the will of you," Hannity said. "We the American people."