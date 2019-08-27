Hannity on the allegations that Biden's family profited from his time as VP: 'Beyond sketchy'

Fox News' Sean Hannity took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday, blasting the former vice president and his family for profiting during his time in office.

"While millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet under the anemic Biden-Obama economy, remember 13 million more Americans on food stamps. Eight million more poverty, lowest labor participation rate since the 70s. That was their record," Hannity said on his television show.

BIDEN AIDE SAYS GAFFES ARE 'PART OF HIS CHARM'

Hannity highlighted Biden's son's connections to a Ukrainian gas company, allegedly profiting from his father's position.

"All his family members were allegedly profiting off of his powerful position. Many of them in 2014, at the very same time Vice President Biden was leading the Obama administration's policy in Ukraine," Hannity said. "While his son Hunter, he took a lucrative position on the board of a major Ukrainian gas company."

The Fox News host believes Hunter Biden did not have the credentials for the job he was given.

"He was reportedly making fifty thousand dollars a month even though he had zero experience in the gas industry. No experience in the country of Ukraine," Hannity said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity also brought up Biden's younger brother James offering access to his brother, calling both situations "beyond sketchy."