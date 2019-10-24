Hannity on possible Hillary Clinton run: Trump campaign would likely be thrilled

Sean Hannity laughed off a possible Hillary Clinton run for president Thursday saying that President Trump is probably looking forward to that rematch.

HILLARY CLINTON MULLING 2020 RUN, CITING WEAK DEM FIELD, CLAIM OF EMAIL VINDICATION: REPORTS

Hannity reacted to former Clinton adviser Philippe Reines telling "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that if Clinton believed she would be the best candidate to defeat Trump she would strongly consider jumping into the race.

"If she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard," Reines said.

The possibility of another Clinton run only raised questions for Hannity.

"Wonder if she's going to pay for another Russian dossier? Wonder if she'll also have another secret server?" Hannity asked. "Since [losing the general election]... she's come up with a whole lot of excuses. Let's see, Russian bots, Internet troll factories, Facebook ads, media coverage, Fox News, her emails. James Comey, even blaming the flashing videos on the dark web.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity added, "And of course, she blames Russia collusion. Never mind the fact that it was her campaign that actually paid for the dirty Russian dossier."