Hannity on Dems push for impeachment: 'An anticlimactic culmination of 3 years of lies'

Fox News' Sean Hannity criticized Democrats Monday night for targeting President Trump and once again pursuing impeachment.

"There are no high crimes, no misdemeanors. There is no justification at all. We all know the Russia witch hunt was a complete utter failure. Robert Mueller's testimony was utterly worthless," Hannity said on his television show.

TOP JUDICIARY CMTE REPUBLICAN SLAMS 'PITIFUL' NADLER IMPEACHMENT PUSH

"They never got what they prayed for or thought they would get and wanted."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's panel announced Monday that it would take up a procedures resolution Thursday on rules that would govern rules for any impeachment hearings, as it works to determine whether to recommend formal impeachment proceedings. The committee said that the resolution was similar to procedural votes taken at the beginning of the impeachment investigations into Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Hannity addressed Nadler directly, saying the Senate would never go for impeachment.

"Let me help Nadler out. It would be totally dismissed in the Republican-controlled Senate and by the way Democrats in those districts that voted for Trump... They are not going to like that either," Hannity said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity added, "It's an anticlimactic culmination of three years of lies, smears, conspiracy theories and frankly, just gutter dirty politics."