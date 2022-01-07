Hannity: Not SCOTUS' job 'to decide medical policy or to make medical decisions' about COVID

Sean Hannity criticized the United States Supreme Court's liberal justices Friday on "Hannity" for their stance and comments on the coronavirus, saying it is not up to the Court to determine medical policy.

" … [I]t's not just the justices' job to decide medical policy or to make medical decisions," he said. "Their job is to determine what the Constitution allows for and determine the scope of the federal government's power. You know, co-equal branches of government. They're not doctors."

FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATES 'UNPRECEDENTED,' LAWYERS, SUPREME COURT JUSTICES ACKNOWLEDGE

Hannity's comments came after the highest court in the land heard over three and a half hours of oral arguments Friday about two mandates. He noted that President Biden failed to go through Congress for the mandates, instead ordering them "by the stroke of a pen."

He "[b]lindsided businesses all across the country," Hannity said.

One mandate, from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), requires companies with more than 100 employees to stipulate vaccination against COVID-19 or else weekly testing and masks for unvaccinated workers. The other mandate, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, would require vaccination for the over 17 million employees of federally-funded healthcare providers.

"[T]hese mandates will result in more workers quitting," the Fox News host predicted. "We had four and a half million in November alone. That means more staff shortages, skyrocketing costs for businesses. But the liberal justices on the court, predictably, they seem less concerned with the Constitution and all the negative consequences, [and] more worried about fueling more never-ending pandemic theater and restrictions and Draconian shutdowns."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely asserted that "over 100,000 children" are in "serious condition" due to COVID. The true number of such children is infinitely lower, with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting 3,342 confirmed pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. on Friday.

"Will somebody tell Justice Sotomayor that fully vaccinated people are getting omicron just like they got delta?" asked Hannity. "Fully vaccinated people with boosters are getting omicron. Fully vaccinated people with boosters and natural immunity [from] previous infections - they're getting it again."