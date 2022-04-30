Hannity: The Left 'didn’t care at all' when conservatives were suspended and canceled on Twitter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Hannity slammed the Left for failing to acknowledge unfair treatment of conservatives on Twitter, stating that former President Donald Trump was kicked off the platform while ayatollahs in Iran remained on in a discussion with Judge Jeanine Pirro and Lara Trump.

FREE SPEECH CONCERNS MOUNT OVER DHS 'DISINFORMATION' BOARD AS LAWMAKERS, CRITICS WEIGH IN

SEAN HANNITY: Not a single word about the people that were suspended on Twitter and canceled on Twitter. Starting with your father-in-law, starting with our former president. Now the ayatollahs in Iran, Judge, they were allowed to stay on. Donald Trump is the one that got canceled. It was conservatives suspended and canceled. And not a peep from anybody on the Left at all. They didn't care at all what happened to conservatives. They only care what happens to them. And they're building something up in their mind, that likely doesn't sound like it's going to happen under Elon Musk at all.

