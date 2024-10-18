HANNITY: Kamala's campaign is desperately trying to make up ground

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping the Al Smith Dinner and dissected why her campaign is failing.

HANNITY: Welcome to Hannity. In only 18 days you will elect a new president. Make no mistake, with early voting now underway all across the country, the next two and a half weeks are critical for both campaigns. By the way, as a public service, I put on my Website, Hannity.com – If you want to look up your state, your commonwealth, where, how to register when early voting starts and stops, you can look it up there.

And last night, a massive unforced error from the Harris campaign. This has not been a good week for them. No presidential candidate since Walter Mondale in 1984 has skipped out on the Al Smith dinner.

Now it's a charitable event benefiting Catholic Charities where candidates get to poke fun at each other. But Kamala was nowhere to be found. For a campaign supposedly built on joy, giggling and laughter, it was kind of a weird move, especially since it's a very friendly room, usually New York City for Democrats, predominantly attended by liberals from New York City. Kamala did send what was nothing but a short, cringeworthy, heavily produced, not funny, edited video featuring a former SNL

star that we won't force you to watch again. And meanwhile, the dinner's host, comedian Jim Gaffigan, I mean, he just roasted Kamala's absence and had some very interesting observations about the Democratic Party. They were funny.

Why did she skip out on the dinner? After all, her campaign is desperately trying to make up ground. After more than two weeks of horrible polls and horrible media appearances, let's look at it this way, at this point in 2016, RealClearPolitics average showed Hillary Clinton with a seven point lead over Donald Trump and she lost. In 2020, same average had Biden up by nearly 9%. And that race was decided by a few thousand votes. But now Harris is barely holding on to a one-point lead in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan. Both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden had substantial leads. Now, Donald Trump has the edge.