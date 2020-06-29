Sean Hannity asks if Biden has strength, stamina and mental alertness to perform 'hardest job in the world'

Sean Hannity began Monday's program by urging Americans to ask themselves, "What has [Joe] Biden done to improve the lives of all Americans?"

"Did Biden pass criminal justice reform? No. Did he pass police reform? No. After Baltimore, after Ferguson, what did they do? Nothing. Who changed it? President Trump changed it," the host said.

Hannity contrasted Biden's record with President Trump's, highlighting the current administration's commitment to criminal justice reform and efforts to increase funding to historically black colleges and communities.

"Did Barack and Joe create opportunity zones in struggling neighborhoods?" Hannity asked. "No, that would be President Trump. President Trump has been in office less than four years and during that time, pre-coronavirus, [there was] record-low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans youth unemployment and African-American youth unemployment. That is great for our collective American family."

HANNITY CALLS OUT BIDEN 'DISTURBING PATTERN OF RACIAL RHETORIC'

"Recently," Hannity went on, "the president took important steps to restore order in American cities, including those tough measures against vandals -- those who have been attempting to tear down any and every statue across the country. By the way, where does Joe stand on these issues?"

Addressing his viewers directly, Hannity urged voters to ask themselves whether Biden is "really fit to serve as a commander in chief."

"Does Joe Biden have the mental alertness, does he have the stamina, does he have the strength to take on what is the hardest job in the world?" the host asked. "And what is going to happen when he finally has to leave his basement bunker for good?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Will the mob and the media asked Biden the same questions they asked [Ronald] Reagan about age and mental acuity?" he concluded. "Don't hold your breath.

"Don't expect Biden to leave the basement."