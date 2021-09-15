Hannity: Either 'Milley is a dangerous traitor' or Woodward, Costa are 'liars'

Sean Hannity declared that if allegations made by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are true and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley assured People's Liberation Army Gen. Li Zuocheng that he would warn Beijing of an American nuclear attack, the top military officer is a "dangerous traitor" Wednesday on "Hannity."

On "Hannity", the host read the excerpt in question from Woodward and Costa, of Milley, speaking to Li: "If we are going to attack, I'm going to call you ahead of time."

"Either that line is false and Woodward and Costa’s reporting is nothing but a total B.S. lie, or that would mean the only option I see is that Milley would be a traitor. I don’t see any middle ground here. It is one way or the other," Hannity said.

Delving further into their reportage on Milley, Hannity said the book alleges Milley joined with the lawmaker who is third in line to the presidency to undermine the presidential powers of Donald Trump.

"Shortly after receiving a phone call from a hyperventilating Nancy Pelosi demanding that the nuclear football be taken away from President Trump," Hannity said. "General Milley, according to this book, summoned senior officers and informed them that he must be involved in any decision to launch nuclear weapons."

The host asked if Milley was "colluding" with Pelosi to usurp the Constitutional authority of the White House.

If so, it would constitute the actual definition of "insurrection" – which Hannity noted Democrats enjoy bandying about toward Trump and his supporters.

"That's the Democrats' favorite word," he said. "[But] our constitution is clear. It authorizes the president and the president alone with that power and authority over our military. There is no constitutional authority granted to the chairman of the joint chiefs."

Hannity called on Congress to appoint a special commission to investigate the veracity of the book's claims, adding that until it is hashed out, Milley should be put on administrative leave.

If that were to happen, ostensibly the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, USAF Gen. John Earl Hyten, would step into the top role in the interim.

"[O]ne of two things is true: Milley is a dangerous traitor who can put our country in serious danger or Woodward and Costa are liars," Hannity said.