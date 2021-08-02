Hannity: Dr. Fauci should be fired, he's been wrong too often

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed the Biden administration for their poor communication surrounding the delta variant and breakthrough cases calling on Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired, Monday on "Hannity."

"Instead of communicating a coherent strategy for what we now know to be the delta variant, the Biden administration is even attacking their press secretaries in the media mob, that's how desperate they are. One White House staffer called the coverage of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, ‘completely irresponsible’ saying, 'the media's coverage doesn't match the moment and has been hyperbolic.'

Hannity broke down the facts surrounding breakthrough cases saying, "There have been a significant number of breakthrough cases across the US, where Americans, yes in fact, tested positive for COVID-19, yet they were fully vaccinated. So far, at least 125,000 of those cases have been reported, but we do expect sadly that number to go higher."

Hannity added that these cases have only occurred in about .075% of vaccinated Americans, among them Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, who announced Monday he is one of the breakout cases.

"We're not whipping up hysteria for profit as the Biden administration really was accusing people at NBC and their reliable allies in the media mob. We're just giving you facts and honest perspective... One thing is certain, they did tell you if you get vaccinated life would return to normal, and tonight we now are rightly asking how bad will this potentially get? We do need and we deserve truthful answers."

Hannity continued, "Dr. Fauci needs to be fired. He's been wrong too often."

Hannity further blasted the administration for its messaging and failure to provide clear and consistent guidance.

"Vaccine mandates are a terrible idea, just like vaccine passports. It's frankly an affront to the principles of medical privacy, your medical privacy matters, doctor-patient confidentiality that also matters. I have said many times on this program please take covid seriously, please do your own research, please take into account your unique medical history, your current medical condition. Please consult with your doctor or doctors or medical professionals that you trust."