Hannity: Democrats 'guilty of nearly every single accusation' levied against Trump

Sean Hannity once again called out Democrats for continuing to push impeachment against President Trump and warned viewers that what Democrats are doing was "dangerous" and the country would be "unrecognizable" if they succeed.

"If you love our country and I know you do. And this is an all hands on deck moment," Hannity said on his television program Monday. "This is about our way of life. This is about our system of governance that has been the single greatest system ever created by mankind that has raised the standard of living in the entire world."

IMPEACHMENT PROBE RAPIDLY WIDENS AS DEMS FIRE OFF SUBPOENAS, SET TESTIMONY

Republicans have voiced their disdain for the Democrats impeachment inquiry and the Republican National Committee announced Monday they've launched a national counter-impeachment campaign called “Stop the Madness," targeting House Democrats and vowing to cause "chaos" in response to the formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

"Because what they're doing is so dangerous, wanting to undo an election under any circumstances, that if they succeed the America that we inherited will be unrecognizable," Hannity warned.

The host called Democrats hypocrites and accused them of committing the crimes they say President Trump is committing.

"It is the Democrats that are guilty of nearly every single accusation they are throwing at the president you elected that they want to remove from office," Hannity said. "Now a running theme on the left and the media, everything they accuse the president of they themselves are guilty of doing."

Hannity argued that ani intelligent person would wouldn't believe the accusations against the president.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"You have to suspend every bit of God given intelligence and common sense you have to believe there's anything to this," Hannity said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.