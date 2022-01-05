Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Hannity: Democrats should hold Biden 'accountable for his failures,' COVID testing crisis

Coronavirus cases keep rising

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Hannity: 1 million new COVID cases and no answers from the Biden administration Video

Hannity: 1 million new COVID cases and no answers from the Biden administration

Sean Hannity on the Biden administration's mishandling of the COVID surge and lack of accountability and transparency from Joe Biden and his staff.

Sean Hannity lambasted White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and President Biden's administration amid the COVID-19 testing crisis in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Here's a little unsolicited advice for the Democratic Party," Hannity said. "For you to have any shot of not getting blown out in November, it probably would be time to swallow your pride … [and] hold Joe Biden accountable for his failures. Demand answers on why we have a COVID-19 testing shortage."

CDC FACING CREDIBILITY CRISIS OVER CONFUSING MESSAGING AMID CORONAVIRUS CASE SURGE AND TESTING SHORTAGE

The Fox News host read Klain's June 2020 tweet back to him. It criticized Trump, saying, "Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed. We are the richest country on Earth, and we don't have enough SWABS. Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed."

"Guess what, Ron?" Hannity asked. "Testing still isn't fixed. Most people couldn't find [tests] over Christmas, and we're still waiting for them. And your big announcement — 'Oh, we've ordered more tests.' A little too … late, Ron."

Hannity questioned Biden's ability to stand accountable for the testing crisis, saying "Joe doesn't really answer any questions anymore, or he's not capable of answering questions anymore."

"He just stares silently. 'Joe, when are we going to have the tests?'" Hannity quoted a reporter as asking. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers.  (Photo by Michael Hickey/WireImage)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Benny Drama.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

With 1 million new COVID cases reported Monday, the "Hannity" host mocked the president for using social media comedian Benny Drama, Big Bird, and the Jonas Brothers to vouch for COVID vaccinations.

As to Build Back Better, White House press secretary Jen Psaki conceded Wednesday that "it's always easier to sell a package to the public once it's passed."

"So we're hoping we are going to get to that point," she said.

"Remember Nancy Pelosi said the identical thing about Obamacare, and now all of your health care premiums are through the roof," Hannity said. "Millions of people lost doctors, millions lost plans. Luckily, Biden's Build Back Broke plan appears to be stalled, and the midterm elections are right around the corner."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God help us all," he said. 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.