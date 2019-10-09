Hannity calls on GOP to boycott impeachment inquiry: Let Democrats 'die with it'

Sean Hannity blasted Democrats over their impeachment inquiry Wednesday and advised Republicans not to participate in what he called an "illegitimate, unconstitutional process" that has been unfair to President Trump.

"They have denied the president the right to cross-examine witnesses, to call witnesses, to receive transcripts of testimony, to have access to evidence, to have counsel present and so many other basic, simple, fundamental, guaranteed rights of all Americans," Hannity said on his television program Wednesday. "All this violates the Constitution, the rule of law and every past precedent."

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a defiant letter, saying it would not cooperate with the Democrats' inquiry into Trump’s July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats claim Trump urged Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as part of a quid pro quo involving the withholding of U.S. military aid.

Hannity called on Republicans to follow the lead of the White House and let the Democrats "dig their own grave."

"My message to you Republicans is you cannot participate in an illegitimate, unconstitutional process. Let the Democrats [and] their allies in the media mob own it, sleep with it. They can die with it," Hannity said. "Let's call the roll. Let's see where the so-called moderate Democrats in those Trump districts stand. Republicans, don't even bother to show up. Don't participate in a lawless unconstitutional illegitimate scheme."

Hannity added, "They have their deep-seated hatred for Trump that trumps everything. No pun intended."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.