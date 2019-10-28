Hannity calls Washington Post obituary for ISIS leader 'sick'

Sean Hannity blasted The Washington Post Monday for its controversial obituary for ISIS leader Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, and called the paper "deranged."

"Baghdadi was evil personified, a mass murderer, serial rapist, brutal con man. He led the most barbaric terrorist organization on Earth," Hannity said on his television show.

TRUMP DESCRIBES AL-BAGHDADI AS 'WHIMPERING AND CRYING' BEFORE DYING IN US OPERATION: 'HE DIED LIKE A COWARD'

The Post's original headline Sunday described al-Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar."

The obituary, written by the paper's National Security reporter Joby Warrick, followed confirmation of al-Baghdadi's death in a U.S. military operation in Syria on Saturday night. It detailed al-Baghdadi’s rise in the terror group and his origins as a "religious scholar with wireframe glasses."

The Fox News host spoke directly to Post owner Jeff Bezos.

"Jeff Bezos, your newspaper. Let me educate your oblivious, deranged newspaper. Baghdadi was no scholar. He was a radical Islamic extremist, an evil as S.O.B.," Hannity said. "He got cornered by members of the toughest, greatest military heroes on the face of this Earth and then blew himself up like the coward he is. And Baghdadi is, I'm pretty certain, rotting in hell as we speak."

Before directing his ire toward other media that he said unfairly covered the terrorist leader's death to hurt President Trump, Hannity noted that the obituary was yet another example of why the American public distrusts the media.

"For The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos' newspaper, to ever refer to this terrorist scum as an 'austere religious scholar' is sick, ugly, twisted, and exactly why America will never trust these corrupt mainstream media fake news outlets ever again," Hannity said.

