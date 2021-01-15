Hannity blasts cancel culture 'permeating' US, Dems calling for GOP resignations over election objections

Sean Hannity warned his viewers Friday that Democrats' "cancel culture" crusade is a dire threat to Americans' quality of life.

The "Hannity" host described President Trump's second impeachment by the House of Representatives this week as the culmination of the related "rage and hysteria directed at all things Donald Trump."

"As we have long pointed out," Hannity said, "Democrats, the media mob, Big Tech have all been guilty of spewing much more violent and incendiary rhetoric. Yet, those politicians will never be impeached nor will those liberal voices be silenced."

The host reiterated that impeachment was another "rush to judgment" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., especially in the wake of the arrest of John Sullivan, a far-left activist who was filmed screaming to "get this [expletive Capitol] burned."

"This program, issue after issue -- starting early in my career with Richard Jewell, and of course Ferguson, then Baltimore, UVA, Duke lacrosse, issue after issue -- Russia collusion, Ukraine, quid pro quo, Zero Experience Hunter -- we end up being right on the big issues of the day," he said. "The propaganda mob and the media [and] Democrats are almost always, with their snap judgments, proven wrong."

Hannity then turned to efforts by Democrats in North Carolina for the expulsion of freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., for allegedly fomenting violence by criticizing opponents of election objections.

"This kind of hysteria is extending well beyond the halls of Congress," said Hannity. "Harvard University students are actually lobbying their school to revoke diplomas already received from anybody connected to President Trump."

The host said that while students are calling for the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Kayleigh McEnany to be dishonored, they don't call for the same disgrace to be visited upon Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski.

"They don't care about what pain they inflict on the country," he said of the left. "As you well know, cancel culture now has permeated every single part of our society. By the way, sadly, I predict that it's only going to get worse."