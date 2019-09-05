Hannity blasts Biden for gaffes: 'Biggest opponent is himself'

Sean Hannity blasted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the former vice president continues to make news over his campaign trail gaffes and flubs.

"Yeah, politicians have gaffes. I don't remember anybody like this having this many gaffes, this often," the Fox News host said Thursday night on "Hannity."

JOE BIDEN DESCRIBES HIS FIRST DAY AS PRESIDENT, AND CLIMATE ACTION'S PART OF IT

Biden is trying to move further to the left to placate progressive voters, Hannity claimed. The host also criticized Biden for backing the Green New Deal, the progressive plan to address climate change.

"Biden knows he's not, well, radical enough to survive the new extreme Democratic Party," Hannity said. "Last night he did sign on to the radical Green New Deal. Wasn't that nice."

During CNN's seven-hour climate change town hall Wednesday night, Biden was asked if U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's legislation "goes too far."

"No," Biden responded, suggesting it could go further.

The Fox News host ripped Biden for his response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So he has to now spin it in a million different directions trying to keep his story straight. Trying to keep it together on the campaign trail," Hannity said.

Ultimately, Hannity said, Biden's "biggest opponent is himself."