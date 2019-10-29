Hannity blasts Schiff, Democrats 'evolving narrative'

Sean Hannity called House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff Tuesday a "liar" and accused Democrats of shifting their narrative in regards to impeachment.

"Asking a country in this case Ukraine to cooperate in an investigation. That's actually not a crime. It's not bribery, not a misdemeanor. It's certainly not treason," Hannity said on television program defending President Trump. "It's actually the president's job to faithfully uphold and execute the laws of the land. That is his oath. That is his constitutional obligation."

DEMS INTRODUCE RESOLUTION FORMALIZING IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY PROCEDURES

House Republican leaders, in a fiery news conference Tuesday, said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., prevented a witness in the latest impeachment hearing from answering certain questions from Republican members.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that Schiff shut down a Republican line of questioning during a hearing with Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the latest current or former Trump administration official to come before Congress in relation to the impeachment probe.

Hannity ripped Schiff for his handling of the impeachment process and his alleged vendetta against Trump.

"But the leader now of this new witch hunt, we have the corrupt compromised coward and congenital liar, Adam Schiff. He wants you to believe something much different," Hannity said. "Schiff won't come on this show to defend himself. It goes on. Every other show has zero fidelity to truth. He is a pathetic liar."

The host blasted the "evolving narrative" from Democrats.



"And for three years he has worshiped at the altar of his impeachment lies, its constant lies. He's got all the evidence we'd ever need about Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion," Hannity said. "It was a hoax, a conspiracy theory. Lies didn't work out. Now let's try Ukraine. It's an evolving narrative they're now calling it. In other words, you have the coward ship trying really hard to get his lie straight."