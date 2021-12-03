Hannity rips US jobs report: Biden was supposed to shut down virus, not economy

In his Opening Monologue on Friday, Sean Hannity said Friday that President Biden is "shutting down" the wrong aspect of Americans' lives as of late.

Despite touting the latest U.S. jobs report as a record success, Biden was criticized by analysts at other networks including CNBC for weaker-than-expected statistics.

The host contrasted the sluggish Biden economy with the continuing presence of the coronavirus and moreover the White House's penchant to decree ever more stringent and restrictive orders aimed at mitigating spread.

"The November jobs report was abysmal, falling well short of every projection -- keep in mind we're already facing a severe worker shortage, record-setting inflation, insanely high gas prices, stagnant growth, and now it appears to be getting even worse.," Hannity said.

Hannity played a clip of CNBC analysts criticizing the report, and contrasted their commentary with Biden's self-congratulatory remarks he made before jetting off to Camp David for the weekend.

Biden called the jobs report "incredible news" and proof of a "strong" recovery.

"Wait – I thought Biden promised to shut down the virus, not the economy -- what happened?" Hannity asked.

"One big problem for Joe, you can't lie your way out of a crisis," he added, further asserting the president is suffering from cognitive decline and pointed to the Delaware Democrat's markedly hoarse voice and throat-clearing pauses.

"The two most powerful jobs in America are filled by people who can barely form a cogent sentence," he said. "This is scary."

"To make matters worse, Joe Biden is now apparently physically sick, with some kind of nasal situation -- today he could barely speak and has been hacking up a lung for quite some time."

Hannity underlined that he indeed hopes Biden recovers from the illness, adding that the White House said the condition is not COVID-19-related, but instead a cold he contracted from his young grandson.