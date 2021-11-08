Hannity: Biden solution to US supply chain crisis is live with less and suffer in silence

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, host Sean Hannity criticized President Joe Biden for demeaning the American people by suggesting during public remarks that they do not understand how the US supply chain works, amid a crisis therein that has been made worse by Democrats' inflationary policies.

Hannity noted the Delaware Democrat is polling at "a new low" of 38 percent approval, with Vice President Harris faring historically worse at 28 percent.

"Nearly two-thirds of all voters do not want Biden to run for a second term. A vast majority of Americans are seeing what we have all known for years: Joe and Kamala are two deeply incompetent individuals who desperately want to please their party's radical, socialist base at all costs," he said.

The president, however, is seeking to paint the American people with that incompetence, when he offered the proverbial situation of sitting for a meal at a restaurant and asking the adjoining table's patrons to explain the nation's supply chain:

"Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?" Biden asked the assembled reporters.

On "Hannity," the host advised the president he should be the last person to question another's competency:

"Joe Biden probably shouldn't be throwing stones from a cognitive glass house," he said.

"One of the only people who probably can't comprehend the supply chain crisis is the MSNBC columnist who was mocked online today for his article that attempted to sell inflation as ‘a good thing’," the host added of writer James Surowiecki.

"The supply chain crisis is not hard to understand," Hannity went on. "First, Joe Biden paid people not to work, then he then forced Americans out of the workforce through vaccine mandates – which are now in legal jeopardy."

"At the same time, he drove up shipping costs with new regulations and restrictions on oil and gas and then lo and behold, a supply chain nightmare."

"The only so-called ‘solution’ from the Biden administration? Just learn to live with less – and suffer in silence."