Hannity: Biden, Democrats say 'everything counts as infrastructure' except actual infrastructure

In his "Opening Monologue" on Wednesday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity ripped President Biden and top Democrats like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, for essentially categorizing any "far-left fantasy" as germane to "infrastructure."

Hannity noted that if Biden truly cared about improving or expanding America's infrastructure, he wouldn't have made his first order upon taking office to be cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline; costing an estimate 10,000 jobs in the United States and Canada.

"Voter integrity and voter ID aren't the only things Biden is lying about -- he's continuing to try and sell his massive spending package by pretending it's about infrastructure," Hannity said.

"In reality it's about a socialist takeover of our economy and turning far-left fantasies into reality... Democrats are trying to redefine the words, claiming that pretty much anything and everything counts as infrastructure."

Hannity quoted Gillibrand's recent tweet claiming "paid leave [from a job] is infrastructure; child care is infrastructure; caregiving is infrastructure."

"Uh, no, Senator," Hannity replied. "That's not infrastructure."

"Joe you know what is infrastructure? The Keystone XL Pipeline project that you killed on your first day in office," the host continued.

"When will you apologize for destroying six-figure careers for hard-working American energy workers?"

Hannity said that Biden and his circle has to "lie to the American people" because the truth wholly undermines his credibility.

"And they're getting more desperate by the day, because Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were caught this week falsely claiming that the package would create 19 million jobs -- but it turns out that number included 16.3 million jobs that Moody’s projected would be added even if biden's infrastructure proposal never became law."

Instead, Hannity added, when confronted with inconvenient facts, Democrats like the president turn to "the race card."

"Now the Biden team is claiming that highways and other infrastructure is racist --and that it needs to be totally overhauled to pursue so-called racial equity."

"I guess now, according to Democrats, roads are racist -- and you need to apologize for that."