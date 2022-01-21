Expand / Collapse search
Hannity: Biden 'creates a crisis,' White House 'pretends that it is no crisis'

Hannity reacts to Biden's comment on Russia's 'minor incursion' into Ukraine

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Hannity: Biden creates a crisis, White House pretends there’s none Video

Hannity: Biden creates a crisis, White House pretends there’s none

Sean Hannity recaps Biden’s ‘disastrous week’ in the opening monologue of ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity spotlit President Biden's latest round of crises in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday attempted to clarify Biden's "minor incursion" comment on a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Klain said he was "quite clear."

UKRAINE PRESIDENT PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN'S CHOICE OF WORDS: 'THERE ARE NO MINOR INCURSIONS'

"He wasn't clear," Hannity responded. "He talked about a minor incursion. Stop lying to us. Stop the spin, stop the propaganda."

"The American people are intelligent," he continued. "And as per usual, Biden creates a crisis, and then the White House pretends that it is no crisis. And round and round we go." 

"In the past 48 hours, multiple White House officials have all tried to clean up those comments and Joey's mess," Hannity said.

"It's so bad that apparently Joe is no longer allowed to even answer questions about the looming conflict in Ukraine that he seemed to green-light," he added.

  Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  Image 2 of 3

    White House chief of staff Ron Klain.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  Image 3 of 3

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Time magazine featured the president on its upcoming cover to remember his first year in office. The cover shows a "dark cloud" raining on him in the Oval Office, Hannity said.

"Really, it's hanging over the country," he added. "Remember the guy [who] promised to shut down COVID-19, rebuild our economy, restore diplomacy and respect around the globe?"

The host noted the spread of COVID-19, 40-year-high inflation and a "pretty imminent" Russia-Ukraine war, "thanks to [Biden] and his green light."

Friday on "The View," White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested to those who are "frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off" to "feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend … "

"You're going to need an awful lot of margaritas," Hannity said. " … [W]e'll drink margaritas all weekend and act like it wasn't a disastrous week."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.