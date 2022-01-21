Hannity: Biden 'creates a crisis,' White House 'pretends that it is no crisis'

Sean Hannity spotlit President Biden's latest round of crises in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Thursday attempted to clarify Biden's "minor incursion" comment on a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Klain said he was "quite clear."

UKRAINE PRESIDENT PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN'S CHOICE OF WORDS: 'THERE ARE NO MINOR INCURSIONS'

"He wasn't clear," Hannity responded. "He talked about a minor incursion. Stop lying to us. Stop the spin, stop the propaganda."

"The American people are intelligent," he continued. "And as per usual, Biden creates a crisis, and then the White House pretends that it is no crisis. And round and round we go."

"In the past 48 hours, multiple White House officials have all tried to clean up those comments and Joey's mess," Hannity said.

"It's so bad that apparently Joe is no longer allowed to even answer questions about the looming conflict in Ukraine that he seemed to green-light," he added.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Time magazine featured the president on its upcoming cover to remember his first year in office. The cover shows a "dark cloud" raining on him in the Oval Office, Hannity said.

"Really, it's hanging over the country," he added. "Remember the guy [who] promised to shut down COVID-19, rebuild our economy, restore diplomacy and respect around the globe?"

The host noted the spread of COVID-19, 40-year-high inflation and a "pretty imminent" Russia-Ukraine war, "thanks to [Biden] and his green light."

Friday on "The View," White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested to those who are "frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off" to "feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend … "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You're going to need an awful lot of margaritas," Hannity said. " … [W]e'll drink margaritas all weekend and act like it wasn't a disastrous week."