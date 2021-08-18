Hannity blasts Biden for Afghanistan 'disaster', calls for resignation of top cabinet officials

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened his show "Hannity" Wednesday blasting the Biden administration for the "unknown number" of Americans who remain trapped behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan, in what Hannity labeled, "one of the biggest foreign policy debacles and disasters in the history of this great republic."

Hannity blasted President Biden as "spineless" and "pathetic" after the Commander-in-Chief delivered remarks today on COVID-19 without answering media questions about Afghanistan.

Hannity also placed blame on the president's top advisers and cabinet members, calling on them to resign due to the "short-sighted withdrawal" they drew up.

"Joe Biden, his secretary of state, his defense secretary, his national security advisor, they have failed our fellow citizens in a way that I never thought I’d witness in my lifetime," the Fox News host said. "His secretary of state, secretary of defense, frankly, they should all resign in disgrace. General Milley is obviously completely incompetent and he needs to go. … Anyone else who planned this idiotic, short-sighted withdrawal and failed to see the obvious handwriting that was on the wall, they all need to go and be fired."

Hannity described the horrific plight of many Afghans at the hands of the Taliban, from young girls being forced into sex slavery, a woman reportedly killed for failing to wear a head covering, to the execution of Afghan military personnel and their families.

"We lost contact with one individual providing Fox News with images from outside the airport," Hannity detailed, before relaying the last message received from that source: "Today I was trying to take a video, I was close to the airport and the Taliban saw me and took my mobile phone and they beat me very bad."

Hannity decried the carnage and mayhem in Afghanistan as "preventable," saying that President Biden could have held Bagram Air Base until all Americans were removed from the country.

"Everyone in Afghanistan is now at the mercy of the Taliban. … Thousands of Americans and thousands of our friends and allies might soon perish frankly, because of Joe Biden. I guess he doesn't care or has no clue at all."

"Let's pray for those now in Afghanistan," Hannity closed, "Who have been abandoned, deserted, and left to fend for themselves."