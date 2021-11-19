Expand / Collapse search
Hannity advises Rittenhouse on response to media, Democrat smears: 'Sue them all'

Boston's congresswoman Ayanna Pressley called Rittenhouse a 'domestic terrorist' in 2020

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Hannity: ‘It was a huge day for the right of self-defense’ Video

Hannity: ‘It was a huge day for the right of self-defense’

‘Hannity’ explains the importance of the Rittenhouse case as the left-wing media continues to 'smear' Rittenhouse.

In his Opening Monologue, host Sean Hannity suggested acquitted Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse sue several Democratic officials and media pundits for what he called slanderous behavior.

"Kyle Rittenhouse should sue them all, all of them," said Hannity. "Starting with Joe Biden." 

Then-candidate Joe Biden included an image of Rittenhouse in a 2020 campaign video calling out "White supremacists."

Hannity also pointed to other officials including Boston's Democratic congresswoman, Ayanna Pressley – as well as Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert F. "Beto" O'Rourke, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, St. Louis Democratic Rep. Cori Bush – along with outlets CBS News and NBC News & MSNBC.

In 2020, Pressley tweeted that Rittenhouse was a "17-year-old white supremacist domestic terrorist" and falsely claimed he "drove across state lines armed with an AR-15."

Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident, procured the weapon used in the shooting incident while in Wisconsin. Pressley further asked that the media "fix [its] damn headlines."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 24: U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks before the swearing in of Kim Janey as the Mayor of Boston at City Hall on March 24, 2021. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The host also pointed to Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from the Twin Cities  – who characterized Rittenhouse as a "domestic terrorist that executed two people"

On "Hannity," the host went on to point to other more recent examples of left-wing outrage, including from Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

In a fiery tweet earlier in the evening, the Upper West Side lawmaker called the verdict a "miscarriage of justice" and suggested the DOJ take a closer look at the "precedent" it set.

"Kyle Rittenhouse based on the law and the evidence and video evidence and testimony is innocent," Hannity said. "He acted in self-defense. This is backed by eyewitness accounts and even the prosecution’s star witness backed this up in court. A jury confirmed what has been obvious for months – obvious to everyone acting in good faith."

UNITED STATES - JUNE 17: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The media and Democrats "rushed to judgment", Hannity said, adding that they could have reached out to Rittenhouse or his attorneys to check facts before incorrectly reporting or allegedly defaming him.

"Now Kyle Rittenhouse should sue them all -- starting with Joe Biden," the host said, adding that in the media realm, NBC News might be the "worst offender" given how its hosts like Joy-Ann Reid have treated the teen.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, who was adjudicating the trial, banned MSNBC staff from the courtroom after a freelancer who was pulled over by local police for failing to observe a traffic control device reportedly said he was told by a superior to follow the jury bus.

Hannity added that outside of those who may be liable for defaming Rittenhouse, other Democrats and media figures have been generally reckless in their reactions and coverage.

He pointed to House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, a New York City Democrat and outspoken critic of "mass incarceration," who tweeted earlier this month that the court should incarcerate Rittenhouse and "throw away the key."

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., meets with reporters following a conference call with fellow Democrats, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"My message to Kyle Rittenhouse: Sue them all," Hannity said. "Hold them all accountable for their lies and make them pay and follow the law," the host said.

"They are liars and con artists and Democratic operatives. Kyle Rittenhouse and Americans everywhere, we deserve better," Hannity said.

"They are always wrong. They rush to judgment and never allow due process and never allow the presumption of innocence," he said.