Hamas ‘testing Biden’ because they don’t believe he’ll back Israel: Nikki Haley

As tensions rise between Israel and Palestine, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday that Hamas is "testing" the Biden administration because they don’t believe he’ll back Israel.

NIKKI HALEY: It's devastating to watch what's happening in Jerusalem, but then it's also somewhat expected. I mean, this is a way of, you know, Hamas and that terrorist group to test Biden. Biden is doing exactly what we expected.

You know, they came in. Biden does everything in the name of Trump reversals. So what does he do? He turns around and finds the Palestinians corrupt organization again. Hamas now wants to test Biden because they don't think that he's going to do anything severe.

They go and start shooting rockets into Jerusalem. And what does Biden do? He calls for restraint when what he should be doing is having Israel's back. I can't imagine in any scenario if a terrorist organization were shooting rockets into Washington, D.C., that we would be OK with our friends and allies calling for restraint. This is where Biden should be calling out the Palestinians. The only reason this is happening is because Hamas is shooting rockets and Biden needs to put a stop to it. He can do it by pulling money. He can do it by calling for action and he can stop this right now.

