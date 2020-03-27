Freshman Democrat Haley Stevens yells on House floor before coronavirus vote

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The House of Representatives' consideration of a coronavirus stimulus package got testy when a freshman congresswoman started yelling when her time expired during a floor speech.

As Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., was told her time was up, she started raising her voice and holding up the pink latex gloves she wore as a symbol of the virus' threat.

"I rise before you adorning these latex gloves not for personal attention, not for personal attention, but to encourage you to take this disease seriously."

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., who was presiding over the proceedings, pounded his gavel and told Stevens that she was out of order. Nevertheless, she persisted in yelling. Stevens held up her hand while addressing various groups of people affected by the virus.

House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer eventually yielded 30 more seconds to Stevens, allowing her to continue her speech. Stevens initially talked over Hoyer as he tried telling her he was going to give her more time.

"Similar times of trying medical need," she yelled, "wars and flus past -- you will see darkness, you will be pushed, and our society needs you to stand together at this time. Our country needs loves you. To our doctors and our nurses, I'm wearing these latex gloves to tell every American to not be afraid."

Others started yelling as Brown tried recognizing another member of Congress. As he pounded his gavel, Stevens could be heard continuing to yell. "The gentlelady from Michigan is no longer recognized," Brown said before slamming his gavel again.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also gave an impassioned speech on Friday but wasn't as loud or animated as Stevens appeared to be.

Ocasio-Cortez ripped into the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, saying it was a "shameful" corporate bailout that left American families without needed resources.

"We have to go into this vote eyes wide open," she said as the House prepared to vote on the $2.2 trillion bill.

"What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts, with as few strings as possible, in American history," she added, waving her harms and raising her voice in apparent frustration.

"Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs, for our families, and the option that we have is to either let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars – which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars – to contribute to the largest income inequality gap in our future. There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill and the choices that we have to make!"

She also decried coronavirus deaths in her own district, warning that the nation would face what her district is facing if it didn't adequately address the pandemic now. The congresswoman later tweeted that the issue was personal for her since her mom worked an hourly job.

After Ocasio-Cortez's speech, the House passed the stimulus. In addition to her speech, Ocasio-Cortez has tweeted several attacks on the Senate package, which passed on a 97-0 vote.