AOC gives fiery floor speech denouncing coronavirus stimulus: 'There should be shame!'

An animated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ripped into the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, saying it was a "shameful" corporate bailout that left American families without needed resources.

"We have to go into this vote eyes wide open," she said as the House prepared to vote on the $2.2 trillion bill.

"What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts, with as few strings as possible, in American history," she added, waving her harms and raising her voice in apparent frustration.

"Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs, for our families, and the option that we have is to either let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars – which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars – to contribute to the largest income inequality gap in our future. There should be shame about what was fought for in this bill and the choices that we have to make!"

She also decried coronavirus deaths in her own district, warning that the nation would face what her district is facing if it didn't adequately address the pandemic now. The congresswoman later tweeted that the issue was personal for her since her mom worked an hourly job.

Ocasio-Cortez wasn't the only Democrat to express frustration on the House floor Friday. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., started shouting when her time expired.

After Ocasio-Cortez's speech, the House passed the stimulus. In addition to her speech, Ocasio-Cortez has tweeted several attacks on the Senate package, which passed on a 97-0 vote.

"What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare, she said on Thursday. "Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane."

The freshman congresswoman specifically complained that the provision that will send money to individuals does not go far enough.

According to the bill, nonresident inmigrants are not eligible for the payments, which are generally $1,200 for those who file taxes as individuals and $2,400 for those who file jointly.

Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, previously joined Republicans by taking a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during negotiations over the bill, after it came out that she wanted legislation to include language calling for new emissions standards for airlines.

Chakrabarti called Pelosi's idea "ridiculous," arguing now is not the time for token environmental provisions and that she should "solve the problem at hand."

