Hakeem Jeffries tells 'The View' ICE is going after 'law-abiding immigrant families'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday on "The View" that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was going after "law-abiding immigrant families," and didn't dismiss calls from other members of his party to defund it.

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pressed Jeffries on whether he supported calls to defund ICE and if it was an effective message for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterms.

"Well, I definitely think that we need aggressive oversight as it relates to the overly aggressive behavior that we’re seeing from ICE, from the Department of Homeland Security," Jeffries, D-N.Y., told the hosts.

"Donald Trump and Republicans promised to go after violent felons, but instead they’re going after law-abiding immigrant families. And in fact, in some cases, deporting American citizens and children, some with cancer. And America is better than this, and that’s the reality," Jeffries continued.

JEFFRIES CLAIMS TRUMP BUDGET BILL WILL STEAL FOOD FROM 'THE MOUTHS OF BABIES' WHILE ENRICHING BILLIONAIRES

Jeffries also responded to a question from co-host Ana Navarro, who pressed him on what he would say to Latinos who feel hopeless about the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"We are seeing sort of an unprecedented flood of extremism being unleashed on the American people, and it’s happened from the very beginning," he said of Trump.

"But I think we can never lose hope in the resilience of the American people to face turbulence, and this is an incredibly turbulent moment, but to power our way through it and to come out stronger on the other side. It’s not to say it’s going to be easy. It will be challenging, but I still believe in the fundamental goodness of the American people," Jeffries added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Jeffries said it was important to secure the border, but also said Congress needed to fix the broken immigration system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He told the co-hosts, "As House Democrats, our view is that while we work on making sure that the border can remain secure, while we work to fix our broken immigration system, we also are going to stand up for dreamers, farm workers and for law-abiding immigrant families at all times."