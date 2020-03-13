Guy Benson says Trump should be tested and self-quarantining after coronavirus exposure

“Outnumbered” panelist Guy Benson said on Friday that due to President Trump having contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus, the commander-in-chief needs to self-quarantine to set an example.

“That’s part of the guidance to people who might have been exposed to this virus,” said the host of Fox News Radio's "Guy Benson Show."

BRAZIL PRESIDENT BOLSONARO'S SON CLAIMS FATHER TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS DESPITE EARLIER REPORTS

Benson said that while it is known that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's top aide and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. senator who had had close contact with the mayor at an event in Florida is now in “isolation.”

“There is absolutely no valid reason that I can think of that the president would not get tested and would not be, frankly, in a self-quarantine situation right now because we have photos of him standing right next to someone with coronavirus,” Benson said.

Benson's comments came after Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.

Fox News is told the president is expected to declare a national emergency.

Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Eduardo told Fox News, contradicting earlier reports that the South American leader had tested positive.

Reports out of Brazil had initially indicated Bolsonaro had tested positive, and his son appeared to confirm this to Fox News earlier Friday, adding that further testing was being done to confirm the diagnosis and the second set of testing was expected later in the day.

However, in a subsequent appearance on "America's Newsroom," Eduardo denied his father had ever tested positive.

The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham's claim that the president had “almost no interaction” with Bolsonaro in Mar-A-Lago is “mind-boggling,” according to Guy Benson.

“It’s either you had an interaction or you did not. We know he had an interaction,” Benson said.