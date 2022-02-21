Guy Benson calls out teachers union boss over mask mandates: Where'd she get her medical degree?

Expand / Collapse search
Randi Weingarten says she favors 'off-ramp' for masking children

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Guy Benson: Where did teachers union boss get her medical degree?

Fox News contributor Guy Benson on American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten continuing to support mask mandates in schools.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson reacted on "America's Newsroom" Monday to teachers union president Randi Weingarten refusing to support an end to mask mandates despite the data. The American Federation of Teachers president said she's waiting on an "off-ramp" for supporting the removal of masks in schools, suggesting that might be when COVID transmission in schools drops to zero.

HEAD OF TEACHERS UNION SUGGESTS KEEPING MASKS IN SCHOOLS UNTIL COVID TRANSMISSION AT ZERO

GUY BENSON: Where did she get her M.D., I’m trying to remember. Because we’ve seen doctor after doctor on our air. People that we trust: Dr. Makary, Dr. Saphier, Dr. Siegel, all of them. I’ve had them all on the show. They’ve been so terrific for these years. She is saying we’re waiting for an off-ramp. The off-ramp was the data as early as we said in the open here, fall of 2020. Tons of data, not conflicting studies, overwhelming information that kids are the safest people on the planet and schools are not super-spreaders and masks on kids really don’t achieve very much. The off-ramp should have been apparent long ago. For her to still talk about off ramps is this buzzword to make it seem like she wants to do something that she does not want to do.

This article was written by Fox News staff.