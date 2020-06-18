Guy Benson: Supreme Court's DACA decision 'travesty that could set a bad precedent'

Fox News contributor Guy Benson said on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s decision to end an Obama-era program that protected those who illegally arrived in the U.S. as children is a “travesty that could set a bad precedent.”

“It is a weak punt from the Chief Justice,” Benson told “Outnumbered.”

Benson went on to say, “They didn’t actually deal with the nut of the issue. They, to me, it looks like he kind of found a way to avoid that issue, to avoid a politically controversial or unpalatable outcome. But, it seems like it should be pretty clear cut that if a previous president does something with just a stroke of a pen and executive action with no legislative power, a successor can undo that very action also with a stroke of the pen.”

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in an opinion objecting to the court's Thursday decision blocking President Trump's effort to end the Obama-era program that protected those who illegally arrived in the U.S. as children, criticized his fellow justices for avoiding a "politically controversial" decision and showing "timidity" in not striking down the policy.

Thomas was joined in his partial dissent by Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch in what was a 5-4 decision. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote his own partial dissent.

"Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," Thomas wrote. "The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the Legislative Branch. Instead, the majority has decided to prolong [the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS)] initial overreach by providing a stopgap measure of its own."

Thomas' main objection to the majority of the court, which voted to uphold the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA, in the face of Trump efforts to roll it back, was that the Obama administration did not go through the proper channels in the first place. Thomas said because of that, Trump should have been able to dismantle the program without justification.

The majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled that the reasoning the Trump administration used for rolling back the program was "arbitrary and capricious."

“This will encourage executive overreach in the future,” Benson said.

Benson said that the Supreme Court is also “rewarding Congress for doing absolutely nothing on this issue,” in which they were unable to compromise.

“Which is their job to legislate. It is not the court’s job to legislate and, I think, Justice Thomas in his dissent, is right,” Benson said.