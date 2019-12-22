Gutfeld on impeachment: Trump's not going anywhere and he always bounces back

Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Trump’s impeachment on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” on Saturday night, saying Trump is “going nowhere” and “always bounces back.”

“Imagine being one of their [Democrats] faithful supporters and you wake up today and you realize that Donald Trump, he’s still here. Wait, you mean he’s not gone? And in fact he’s going nowhere,” Gutfeld said. “And get this, he’s not even concerned? Because he always bounces back.”

Gutfeld was reacting to Wednesday night’s House vote to impeach President Trump for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" related to his dealings with Ukraine, without any Republican support.

“Every single time they try to pull something on this guy, he gets away,” Gutfeld said. “Everything the Dems try, fails.”

“Take their reasons for impeachment. My favorite one: that the president has learned that he is not above the law. Well considering that no laws were broken what the hell does that mean?” Gutfeld asked.

Gutfeld then said Trump’s impeachment makes his enemies “happy in failure.”

He added, “It really wasn’t about justice, it was an emotional act designed by bitter people to make you feel bad.”

Gutfeld referenced the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet transmitted the articles of impeachment to the GOP-controlled Senate. Pelosi has indicated she wants reassurances that the Senate would hold a fair trial, likely involving certain Democrat-sought witnesses, before sending over the charges.

“The word of the week was 'historic,'” Gutfeld said adding, other media outlets and Democrats “all want you to believe that this impeachment was momentous.”

“They [Democrats] are right but for the wrong reasons,” he continued. “This is historical in that it’s the first impeachment designed for future crimes. It’s not what Trump has done, but what he might do later. Really if we could punish people for stuff they didn’t do then we would have to impeach the entire Congress. That’s why they are putting off the vote. So they can find actual dirt. But if their case was so strong why stall? Why demand more witnesses?”

He added, “The reality [is] the impeachment has been cheapened. It’s now on par with an angry review on Yelp.”

Gutfeld said, “Trump has now turned impeachment into an advantage.”

“I mean think about it. You usher in the best economy maybe in history with success after success and the reward is impeachment. I think you got to wear that with pride.”

