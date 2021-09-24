'Gutfeld!' beats all late-night shows on their widely hyped 'Climate Night'

Fox News' "Gutfeld!" beat all the other late-night shows Wednesday after the liberal hosts collectively hyped their so-called "Climate Night."

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee traded in comedy for activism on Wednesday night and joined forces to sound the alarm on climate change.

Going beyond the opening monologues, Kimmel had multiple climate scientists on his show, Meyers interviewed President Biden's climate czar John Kerry and Colbert spoke candidly with "Mother Earth."

However, none of them topped Greg Gutfeld, whose show landed in the #1 spot with 1.89 million viewers.

Colbert's "The Late Show" on CBS came in with nearly 1.8 million viewers followed closely by Fallon's "The Tonight Show" on NBC with 1.79 million viewers. ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" came at a distant fourth place with 1.2 million viewers.

Meyers' "Late Night" and Corden's "The Late Late Show," both of which air in the 12:35 ET timeslot, failed to reach 1 million viewers, with the NBC program reaching 957,000 viewers while the CBS show trailed at 772,000.

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" on TBS edged out Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" with 393,000 and 342,000 respectively.

Additionally, Gutfeld easily beat his cable news rivals. MSNBC's "The 11th Hour," anchored by Brian Williams, landed just 953,000 viewers while the second hour of CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight" failed to even reach 600,000 viewers.

Wednesday's "Gutfeld!" had a lively lineup with Fox News contributors Kat Timpf and Guy Benson, Fox Business host Dagen McDowell and "The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin, as well as a special appearance by Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who debated with Gutfeld over whether which CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo or Don Lemon, is the "dumbest."