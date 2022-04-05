‘Gutfeld!’ celebrates one-year anniversary with largest audience ever, crushing CNN and MSNBC combined

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Gutfeld!" celebrated its one-year anniversary with its highest-rated week yet.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld's program averaged 2.2 million viewers from March 28 to April 1 to easily outdraw CNN’s "Don Lemon Tonight" and MSNBC’s "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle" combined. "Gutfeld" quadrupled Lemon’s audience and also topped ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

‘SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS’ AT CNN AMID RATINGS WOES, AND LOOMING REGIME CHANGE AND ‘SUBOPTIMAL’ STREAMER

Fox News’ foray into late-night programming has increased the 11 pm. ET timeslot’s audience by +81% compared to the year before "Gutfeld!" launched. It premiered a year ago on April 5, 2021.

The success of "Gutfeld!" helped Fox News finish the week as the most-watched basic cable network, as it averaged 1.6 million total viewers. MSNBC averaged 698,000 to finish second, followed by TBS’ average audience of 640,000. It marked the 33rd consecutive week that Fox News beat CNN and MSNBC combined among total day viewers.

Fox News was No. 1 among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, too, averaging 271,000 demo viewers to top second-place TBS at 269,000.

FOX NEWS CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC TO FINISH WITH CABLE NEWS’ LARGEST AUDIENCE FOR 81ST STRAIGHT QUARTER

MSNBC continued to struggle in the demo, averaging only 78,000 viewers to finish as the No. 23 most-popular basic cable network in the category. FXX, AMC, Lifetime, FX, Paramount, MTV, Nickelodeon and even CNN are among the channels to outdraw MSNBC in the 25-54 group.

Fox News also finished with the largest audience during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging 2.5 million viewers followed by TBS’ two million, ESPN’s 1.7 million and TNT’s 1.5 million. CNN managed only 731,000 primetime viewers to land behind 11 basic cable offerings including Hallmark, Discovery, History and INSP.

Fox News gained 37% among total day viewers and 16% among primetime compared to the same week in 2021, while CNN and MSNBC both shed viewers in each category as liberal networks continue to struggle in the Biden era.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gutfeld is a busy man these days, as "The Five," which he co-hosts alongside Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro, with Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov rotating in, finished the week as the most-watched show on cable news with an average audience of 3.6 million. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" finished second and was the most-watched show among the advertiser-coveted demo, averaging 566,000.

"Hannity," "Jesse Watters Primetime" and "Special Report with Bret Baier" rounded out the top five in both categories. Baier’s exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doubled his program’s average audience from last year.