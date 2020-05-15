Gutfeld slams Biden over latest gaffe: 'The only candidate in history where the strategy is less is more'

"The Five" reacted Friday to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's latest gaffe, with co-host Greg Gutfeld comparing the former vice president to "cod liver yogurt."

"He's the only candidate in history where the strategy is less is more. Imagine having a product where advertising is a bad idea," Gurfeld joked. "You know, 'Hey guys, research shows the more people learn about our cod liver yogurt, the more they hate it.' That's Joe Biden. Which is why he's hidden in the basement."

Biden on Thursday fumbled his figures when discussing the number of lost jobs and lost lives tied to the coronavirus pandemic, stating at one point that only 85,000 Americans were out of work.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today,” he said at a COVID-19 roundtable, before trying to correct himself. “Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs."

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee also told MSNBC Thursday that people who believe former staffer Tara Reade's claim that Biden sexually assaulted her "probably shouldn't vote" for him if they believe her.

Co-host Jesse Watters said Biden lacked confidence.

"Biden just doesn't have what it takes. He doesn't even believe in himself," Watters said. "If you listen to his answers, he's not even fighting for the votes. He's like, 'You know, if you don't believe me, vote for Trump. What do I care?'

"There's no confidence that Biden possesses. And that's because he knows deep down he's not qualified to be the president. He's never been a leader," Watters said. "He doesn't have command of the subject matter. And he's just not articulate enough to be the leader of the free world."