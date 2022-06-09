Gutfeld: Biden is the worst president in my lifetime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld highlights how Joe Biden is the worst president in his lifetime and the president's comment saying that inflation is the "bane of our existence" on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: Okay, he's without question, the worst president in my lifetime. And that is the proof, because we've talked about this. His solution for inflation is explaining what inflation is. Here's the thing about inflation. Food prices go up. And what we're going to try to do, and I think this is going to work, is maybe they get the prices – you can get the prices to go down unless it's gas because we don't want you to use gas. The worst part about this whole thing is that his presidency is ripe for mockery and ridicule and even gentle humor, if you like him. I mean, just Hunter Biden alone, just recent stuff. I mean, you could go on forever. But Kimmel has abdicated his role of a comedian. He's now just a political hack, which I'm grateful for, because then I get the turf to myself. I'm not a comedian, but I just filled the gap. That's why I'm beating him every night, because he sat there with that guy and basically he spoon-fed him like he was a dementia patient at a rest home.

