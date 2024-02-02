Grocery prices driving some voters to Trump in 2024: 'Wants to make the economy better for people like us'

Relentlessly high prices at the grocery store are causing some voters to reconsider voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, according to a recent report.

Single mother Jasmine Sanders of Helena, Montana told The Washington Post that she struggles to feed her family despite working two jobs and receiving food stamp assistance.

While inflation has cooled in the past year, grocery prices are still up 25% from where they were four years ago.

Until recently, the 23-year-old hadn't planned to vote in this year's election, viewing both leading candidates as only interested in helping the wealthiest Americans. But the economic strain on her family has made her take a second look at Trump as the better candidate to help change her situation.

"At the moment, Trump is looking like the better guy," she said. "Last time, I thought he had too many scandals. But now with inflation going on, with prices the way they are, it seems like he wants to make the economy better for people like us."

Low-income families have been hit the hardest by high grocery prices, spending 31 percent of their income on food, compared to just 8 percent for wealthier Americans, the report said.

While the Biden administration has pushed a rosy outlook for the economy, critics say these views don't resonate with many Americans and may cost him in the election.

Voters in Phoenix, Georgia, Milwaukee and Las Vegas recently told The Post they were doubtful about President Biden's claims the economy has improved.

Zontayveon Mosley from Milwaukee said he was thinking about voting for Trump because he disagrees with Biden sending aid to other countries when Americans are struggling at home.

"Like giving billions of dollars to support others, when we have people that can’t eat, we have people that can’t pay bills, it’s just insane to me," he said. "I feel like most Black people just lean towards Democrats. But I don’t know, entering the workforce and making money, I own a home. I’ve got to worry about interest rates and all of that. I feel like Trump is a better businessman."

However, the paper claimed Trump's policies would only make things worse.

"And yet Donald Trump’s policies are poised to make grocery prices higher, not lower. The former president is campaigning on placing new tariffs on trillions of dollars of imports and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, which would likely make costs significantly higher for domestic beef, chicken and dairy products. But for now at least, the politics of high grocery prices appears much more likely to be a problem for Biden," the February 2 report concluded.

Biden has attempted to shift blame for rising inflation this week by pointing fingers at grocery stores for rising prices.

"Inflation is coming down. It’s now lower in America than any other major economy in the world," Biden said during a speech at the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia, South Carolina . "The cost of eggs, milk, chicken, gas, and so many other essential items have come down."

Biden suggested corporate greed was to blame for why many Americans are finding it difficult to pay the high costs for food.

"But for all we’ve done to bring prices down, there are still too many corporations in America ripping people off: price gouging, junk fees, greedflation, shrinkflation," the president continued.

"Well, it’s going to stop. Americans, we’re tired of being played for suckers," he said to resounding applause. "And that’s why we’re going to keep these guys — keep on them and get the prices down."

