Greg Gutfeld: The only way you can teach Democrats a lesson is to give it back to them

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighed in Friday on the "Squad's" meltdown following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: She was booted from a foreign affairs committee, but to be honest, she'd be better on the family affairs committee. She is the luckiest person in America. She is a refugee who was able to use the generosity of this system, and the tolerance and the open mindedness of the American public to live above the rules.

You know, but going back to what the judge said, you know, she voted against people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and [Paul] Gosar. And then if you look at the January 6 Committee, where basically they picked and choose the team. So, if you're going to do that and the goose-gander argument, I've said it before, the classified documents probably didn't mean anything for Trump or for Biden, but they made a big deal about it. And the only way you can teach Democrats a lesson is to give it back to them.

I don't like that strategy, but the fact is, it's the only way to get them to stop making big deals out of stupid things. This is a trend that happened with Trump. The inclination now is to fight fire with fire. This might be the only way to get certain Democrats to behave because turning the other cheek, all that, all you end up with is with a bruised butt.