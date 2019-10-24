Greg Gutfeld smokes out Pete Buttigieg's marijuana admission

"The Five" on Thursday weighed in on Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's admission that he used marijuana.

"Finally, politicians have moved away from saying I experimented with drugs as if you were like Isaac Newton," co-host Greg Gutfeld said.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., told reporters Wednesday that he’s tried the drug a “handful” of times in the past.

"I'm pretty sure he said 'I tried it a handful of times,'" Gutfeld said. "Nobody tries drugs. You do drugs. It goes inside your body. You're no longer trying them. They are inside you."

Co-host Jesse Watters said President Trump could have problems if Democrats made marijuana legalization a 2020 political platform.

"I don't know if Trump can win if they put marijuana on the ballot nationwide," Watters said.

"Here's what you do. If you're a Republican, you get the Democrats super high so they just blow off voting," Gutfeld added.

Co-host Jedediah Bila spoke about her experience with drugs and the importance of talking about the issue.

"Drugs make me nervous, really, because I'm a control freak and I don't like to be out of control on drugs," Bila said. "I do think I got a contact high once."

Bila added: "I like this topic because I think it forces people to talk about issues of freedom."